Memphis Property Management Company Launches New Website

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --Reedy & Company, a leading property management company located in Memphis Tennessee, has launched a brand new website. The new website offers a better user experience, updated dashboards for property owners and renters, and is mobile friendly. The new website will also feature a blog that the company hopes to launch within the next couple months along with testimonials from both tenants and owners.



The new website has a cleaner design, making information easily accessible to visitors and also clearly state the company goals and mission for its tenants and investors. The new website launched on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 and can be accessed at the original address https://www.reedyandcompany.net.



Tiffany Emery, Director of Client Services, shared that "The new website is one of the many facets of our business that we are enhancing to better demonstrate our mission statement on a daily basis. Our mission calls for us to 'balance the needs of our tenants along with the interest of our owners' and technology is a great way for owners and tenants alike to engage in professional and accurate information across the globe."



The new Reedy and Company website will be updated with new property listings and content monthly. Potential investors and prospective tenants are encouraged to check the site regularly for important updates and news.



About Reedy and Company

Reedy and Company Realtors, LLC is a long-standing property management company located in Memphis TN. We manage nearly 2000 rental properties owned by local and foreign investors, and offer services unique to the industry; everything from private financing, property management, and sales. When you choose Reedy and Company, you not only have a property manager but a team of professionals who will work to provide the attention that you deserve as a property owner and resident.



Reedy and Company

4701 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122

901-842-0805

https://www.reedyandcompany.net