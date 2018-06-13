Memphis Property Management Company Purchases Multi-Family Properties

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --Reedy and Company, a Memphis property management company, recently announced the purchase of two new multi-family properties. The effort, led by Jim Reedy, is a new direction for the company to complement their single-family portfolios.



"As the single family home market gets tighter and tighter, our investors and myself are looking for ways that we can still function inside the rental market here in Memphis. The multi-family purchase is something that is not new, but is becoming more and more prevalent for our investors to look at as an option while prices on single family homes continue to rise." says Jim Reedy, Owner of Reedy and Company Realtors.



The new multi-family properties are Chambliss Village Townhomes in Whitehaven and The Summereast Apartments in East Memphis. Reedy and Company plans on fully renovating their newest purchases; "We are not afraid of making something new again, bettering communities by renovating units and common spaces to be enjoyed by long-term and new tenants," says Tiffany Emery, Director of Client Services & Marketing.



The Reedy and Company team is buying these types of communities and also welcomes management for the new properties - growing their team accordingly.



About Reedy and Company

Reedy and Company Realtors, LLC is a long-standing property management company located in Memphis TN. We manage roughly 1800 rental properties owned by local and foreign investors and offer services unique to the industry; everything from private financing, property management, in-house maintenance, and sales to expand or liquidate your portfolio. When you choose Reedy and Company, you not only have an experienced property manager but also a team of professionals who will work to provide the attention that you deserve as a property owner and as a resident.



