Men Are from Mars – Women Are from Venus Live! Plays the Westport Playhouse April 1-17, 2016

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom.



This show will play Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 17 at the Westport Playhouse in St. Louis, 635 Westport Plaza, near I-270 and Page.



Tickets are on sale now at Metrotix at http://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/mars-venus. For more information, click on the above URL or call Metrotix at 314-534-111 or 1-800-293-5949.



Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! is more than just the book.



This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids!



When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It's a great recipe for a night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A delicious evening of entertainment!



Since being published in 1992, John Gray's "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus," exploring the differences between the sexes, has sold in excess of 50 million copies, been translated into 40 different languages and is one of the most recognizable titles in the world. Gray has written 17 books and become one of the most trusted relationship authors today, appearing on the national lecture circuit and on such TV shows as "Good Morning America" and "Oprah".



About Emery Entertainment

Producer, St. Louis-based Emery Entertainment has produced or promoted thousands of events around the globe, including superstar attractions Blue Man Group, David Copperfield and James Taylor.



The talented team assembled for this production continues with the award winning playwright Eric Coble, direction by Broadway veteran Mindy Cooper, and animation & video production by the talented animators at Bazillion Productions.