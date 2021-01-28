"MEN: Different Portraits" Exhibit by ANIL UZUN to Launch in ArtStudies in May 2021

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2021 --MEN: Different Portraits, an exhibition of newly commissioned photographs by renowned photographer ANIL UZUN will open to the public in Istanbul.



UZUN's new work is a continuation of a project that began years ago and will reflect the changes in the roles of men today. The new portrait will include models, nurses, house husbands, single fathers, trans men and many other people of male gender that carry a role that is not widely accepted in society.



The previous project by ANIL UZUN included portraits featuring men of outstanding achievement including artists, musicians, CEOs, politicians, writers and philanthropists. In addition to the new photographs, the exhibition includes work from the original series, as well as other unpublished photographs taken since.



ANIL UZUN said: "It is extraordinary to do this work that I really care about. It will be an honour to share my work with the people from all around the world."



About ANIL UZUN

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in Istanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. He lived in New York, Canada and Austria.