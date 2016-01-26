Men from All over Europe Visit the World's Leading Hair Transplant Surgeon in Sydney Dr. Ray Woods for Affordable, Precise, Natural Hair Transplant Services

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --The Sydney Hair Transplant clinic of Dr. Ray Woods has put Australia on the map as the hair transplant capital of the world. Men from all over Europe and the world visit the clinic for the state of the art techniques in hair restoration. Dr. Ray Woods is the world's leading hair transplant surgeon and as such gives people back their confidence and restores their hair.



Dr. Woods offers a number of services from his Sydney hair transplant clinic to help men who have lost or are losing their hair; they include:



FUE Hair Transplant, first devised and perfected by Dr Ray Woods since 1989

Body Hair Transplant or BHT that was first devised and perfected by Dr Ray Woods in 1998

Repair of Misplaced Hair Plugs

Repair of Destructive FUE, i.e., 'Production Line FUE.' From other clinics

Micro-surgical skin grafting to damaged & misplaced hairlines

Repair of Strip Excision scarring



Over half the men around the world go bald. Losing hair is not just about looks it's also about confidence. When a man loses his hair or starts to lose his hair, most men start to lose their confidence. That is why each year millions of men go to great lengths to try and cover up their hair loss, which includes wearing hats or wigs. Now, thanks to Dr. Woods at the Sydney hair transplant clinic, men can regain their hair and confidence.



To learn more about the FUE Hair Transplant Technique and why the Sydney Hair Transplant clinic has become the most respected in the world, please visit http://woodstechnique.com.au



About Dr. Woods

Dr. Ray Woods graduated from Sydney University Medical School in 1982. He had wide experience in many areas of medicine including Neurosurgery, Obstetrics, and Internal Medicine, trauma, skin cancer surgery and cosmetic Dermatological surgery.



