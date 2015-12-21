Men's Grooming Industry Is Booming During Christmas 2015

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --According to 2015 holiday shoppers, one of the itching questions of Christmas this year is what to buy the men in their life? Grandfathers, fathers, husbands, uncles, boyfriends, brothers, sons and the like, can be difficult to shop for. Conveniently for consumers everywhere, men's grooming products are at an all time high. Never in all of history has there been such a selection of products been available for men and the statistics are crystal clear. Everything from beard balm, beard oil, shaving cream, razors, face cream, etc, are on the rise.



Whats interesting is what sets it apart from other industries and anticipated changes; the men's grooming industry has been on an exponential rise since 2012 and growing as fast as beards are:



The Men's Grooming Industry Worth:



Internationally: 20.3 Billion

USA: $5.5 Billion

CANADA: $ 0.7 Billion

UK: $2.6 Billion



Statista Inc., a leading statistic company has done studies to show that in 2012 Men's Grooming was worth 17.3 Billion world wide. For 2015, that number is now 20.3 Billion and is expected to grow to 26.6 Billion by 2020.



All of that to say, one of the most popular men's Christmas present for 2015 is beard balm. Small Canadian beard brand, The B.I.G. Company Inc., for example, is selling their 100% Organic Beard Balm on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, and Amazon.fr. This is an affordable and trendy Christmas gift idea indeed. Made in Canada from organic ingredients such as beeswax, jojoba oil, argan oil, and vitamin e, it's a safe alternative for men with even the most sensitive of hair and skin. This effective organic beard balm from The B.I.G. Company Inc., has been designed to hydrate hair and skin, fix damaged hair, relieve itching, relieve dryness, treat beard dandruff, and promote beard growth. Making it a trendy and affordable Christmas gift for men who are in the stubble stage, full beards, mustaches, goatees, or just difficult to buy for.



The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s spokesperson, Alanzo Paul, stated for the press earlier today, "we're excited about beard balm this Christmas season. Simply put, its a great product for someone special in your life. We're also excited to grow with the industry next year in 2016."



Whether consumers are scratching their heads for Christmas gift ideas or scratching their itchy beards, The B.I.G Company Inc., provides a trendy and affordable gift idea for the bearded men in your life. Keep an eye out on the men's grooming industry for 2016.