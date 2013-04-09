Men in Silicon Valley "Walk a Mile" in High Heels to Raise Sexual Assault Awareness

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2013 --What greater show of compassion is there than walking a mile in the shoes of another? That’s an example what men will be doing in downtown San Jose to raise awareness in support of the YWCA Silicon Valley Rape Crisis Center. 1 out of every 6 American women and 1 out of every 33 American men has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in his lifetime. The YWCA Silicon Valley helps more than 10,000 survivors of sexual violence each year. From counseling to advocacy the YW services provides survivors and their families through the devastating ordeal.



The YWCA Silicon Valley will host its 11th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® on Wednesday, April 24, 2013. This year’s Walk a Mile event is led by event co-chairs Jeff Rosen, (District Attorney of Santa Clara County), Chuck Reed (Mayor, City of San José) Larry Esquivel (Acting Police Chief, City of San José), William McDonald (Fire Chief, City of San Josè), and Pete Decena (Police Chief, San Josè State University Police Chief). Community leaders, businessmen, students and residents will walk one mile in women’s high heeled shoes through Downtown San José to heighten awareness and raise funds to assist in supporting the YWCA Silicon Valley Rape Crisis Center.



Day of Registration/ Shoe pick up will begin at 4:00 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged, but not required, to walk in women’s shoes. Women and children are also welcomed to participate in the event as supporters and advocates. For further information about the event, please contact Kelly Ramirez: kramirez@ywca-sv.org , (408) 295-4011 x217.



About YWCA Silicon Valley

For more than 108 years of service, the mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley has remained steadfast to empower women, children, and their families, and to eliminate racism, hatred, and prejudice. We continue to provide a broad range of services that transform the lives of a diverse community. Each year, our programs service over 18,000 individuals in the areas of Rape Crisis, Domestic Violence, Y Counseling and Youth and Child services. Our incredible strengths lies with the many staff, volunteers, donors, community members and business leaders who share our vision and passion. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Josè, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org###