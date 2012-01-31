Men in Silicon Valley “Walk a Mile” to Raise Sexual Assault Awareness

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2012 --The YWCA Silicon Valley will host its 10th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® on Wednesday, April 18,2012. This year’s Walk a Mile event is led by event co-chairs Larry Stone, (County Assessor of Santa Clara County) Jeff Rosen, (District Attorney of Santa Clara County), Chris Moore (City of San José Police Chief), William McDonald (City of San Josè Fire Chief), and Pete Decena (San Josè State University Police Chief). Community leaders, businessmen, students and residents will walk one mile in women’s high heeled shoes through Downtown San José to bring awareness and raise funds for sexual assault services provided by the YWCA Rape Crisis Center.



Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® event takes a light-hearted approach to the very serious issue of sexual assault. Day of Registration/ Shoe pick up will begin at 4:00 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged, but not required, to walk in women’s shoes. Women and children are also welcomed to participate in the event as supporters and advocates. For further information about the event, please contact Kelly Ramirez, YWCA Chief Development Officer: kramirez@ywca-sv.org,(408) 295-4011 x217.



For over 106 years of service, the mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley has remained steadfast: to empower women, children, and their families, and to eliminate racism, hatred, and prejudice. We continue to provide a broad range of services that transform the lives of a diverse community. Each year, our programs service over 18,000 individuals in the areas of Rape Crisis, Domestic Violence, Youth Services, Counseling and Child Care. Our incredible strengths lies with the many staff, volunteers, donors, community members and business leaders who share our vision and passion. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Josè, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.