Men Need to Be More Educated in How Excessive Alcohol Can Damage Their Health Says Alcohol Reduction Expert Georgia Foster

A leading Alcohol reduction expert has said men need to be more educated in how excessive alcohol can damage their health.



Excessive drinking is a commonly accepted occurrence across the United Kingdom and the world. Drinking is a key part of social activity that is sometimes taken beyond healthy and safe levels. The United Kingdom-based charity, Alcohol Concern, highlights the following statistics from a national General Lifestyle Survey covering all of Great Britain.



- More than 9 million people in England drink more that the recommended daily limits

- 16% of men drank alcohol on at least five of the preceding seven days

- 34% of men drank more than the recommended four units of alcohol

- 18% of men drank heavily, more than twice the recommended limit at least once in the past week

- Men accounted for 65% of all alcohol related deaths in 2014

- 9% of all adult men in the UK show signs of alcohol dependence



Alcohol abuse and alcoholism have serious health and social consequences. Alcohol abuse is an unhealthy pattern of consistent excessive drinking that can lead to alcoholism. Alcoholism is a regular dependence on alcohol and is significantly more serious than alcohol abuse because it is chronic, progressive and potentially fatal. Alcohol abuse and alcoholism both have serious negative effects on men's health including:



- Creating a higher probability of serious injury or death while drinking

- Increasing the risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, liver, and colon

- Increasing the possibility of impotence and infertility



Being able to recognize the symptoms of alcohol abuse and alcoholism is a critical first step to starting on the path to recovery. Symptoms of alcohol abuse include:



- Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol frequently above the recommended limit of four units of alcohol

- Drinking and driving

- Frequent excessive or heavy drinking, also known as binge drinking

- Interpersonal difficulties with family, friends or co-workers

- Legal problems related to drinking



Symptoms of alcoholism include:



- Having cravings or a strong need or urge to drink

- Loss of control being unable to stop drinking once started

- Physical dependence exhibited by withdrawal symptoms such as nausea, sweating, shakiness and anxiety once stopped drinking

- Increasing tolerance to alcohol and needing to drink more to feel the effects



Men who drink regularly and are not in the state of health and wellness they want to be should assess their drinking habits and evaluate their situation. If they are unable to do this by themselves, they should visit their doctor to discuss their concerns and create a health and wellness plan. For men who are afflicted by alcoholism or have problems with alcohol abuse there are many treatment resources available that their doctor might recommend.



