'Men of Outdoors' Encourages Men to Get out and Live - Caution: Extremely Inspirational

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --'Men Of Outdoors' Instagram is a popular feed featuring men from all over the world. The feed gives it's viewers access to inspirational photos of men enjoying or engaging in the outdoors in some of the most beautiful locations ever seen. The photos are also likely to inspire men and women to plan their next travel adventure.



What to Expect When Following 'Men Of Outdoors' on Instagram



The best part about this Instagram feed is it is constantly changing. One day viewers may see a simple photo of a father/son duo enjoying a bonfire. The next picture of the day could be a rock climber hanging by his fingertips from the edge of a huge cliff. Anything from extreme to simple is featured on the page on a daily basis. The only common denominator between each photo is that it features a man or men enjoying scenery or engaging in nature activities.



Photos Followers Can Expect to See



When following this account, everyone should be prepared to be inspired. Even if the viewer is not into the particular activity of the day, they are sure to appreciate the positive message shared in each photo. The best part is the photos don't use captions, memes, or any cute cartoons to inspire or entertain it's followers. Instead, the photos are inspired by pure imagery.



Activities followers will likely see on the account include:



Mountain biking

Enjoying bonfires

Fly fishing

Bicylcing

Rock climbing

Snorkeling

Backpacking

Bouldering

Paddle boarding

Swimming

Skateboarding poolside



Followers Get Their Travel Ideas From Men of Outdoors Instagram Feed



In addition to encouraging it's followers to get off the couch or out of the office, the 'Men Of the Outdoors' Instagram feed can also give it's viewers travel ideas. For instance, if followers want to walk next to the clouds on a mountainside, they can find out where to do it by following this feed. If they want to find out where the most amazing views are in Antelope Canyon, they can. In addition to travel destination ideas, viewers can get ideas for activities to do on their next adventure. For instance, swim with sharks or hold a grizzly bear! Followers may also be inspired to try bouldering on their next Colorado vacation, or simply hang a hammock in the woods while camping. The ideas featured by 'Men Of Outdoors' are creative, endless, and inspirational, which may be the motivation everyone has been waiting for to book the next life-changing journey.



About Men Of Outdoors

Men Of Outdoors, (https://instagram.com/menofoutdoors), based in Las Vegas , NV, is an Instagram feed providing high quality photos for travel inspiration. Our key is to inspire our followers to spend more time outdoors and visit National Parks around the World.