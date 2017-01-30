Men of Outdoors Set to Challenge the World with Its Line of Natural and Healthy Clothes

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --Men of Outdoors, an Instagram based company has taken upon itself to bring a better change to the world. The company recently launched its custom patented fabric made from cotton, beechwood and most importantly beeswax.



The company is all charged with a mission to inspire people around the world to spend time outdoors and have challenged the contemporary fabric industry by launching a clothing brand that focuses entirely on very natural and healthy clothes for all.



The t-shirts made from beeswax are the most comfortable and softest T-shirts to be launched in the clothing industry. The motto of the company is simple, with the launch of their new outdoor inspired t-shirts, Men of Outdoors want to encourage people to spend more and more time outdoors. Their clothes are healthy and made from all natural materials to ensure the company is doing its best it can for Mother Earth.



Men of Outdoors encourages its followers to explore the outdoors and give them extensive travel and adventure ideas. The Instagram followers for Men of Outdoors can discover amazing ideas about exploring nature and outdoor activities. The ideas features on the Instagram feed by Men of Outdoors are endless, creative and inspired by the great outdoors; ideal for those who want to experience life changing journeys under the sun.



About Men Of Outdoors

Men of Outdoors started as a social media account on Instagram in July 2016. Initially the company only posted about men enjoying adventures in the outdoors. The company began selling its custom patented fabric made from beeswax in November 2016.



Men of Outdoors is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.



For more information please visit https://menofoutdoors.com/