Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Statistics show that the vast majority of males do not treat the skin on their face with the same amount of care as women. The result is their skin and facial hair become a metropolis of free radicals and oxidants which leave distorting wrinkles, premature aging on the skin, dryness, and more. University studies have conclusively proven that neutralizing free radicals with antioxidants such as vitamin e significantly prevent cellular damage from occurring on men's faces. Men with beards who do not use beard balm containing vitamin e, see even more damage.



Not only is the skin broken down by free radicals but beard hairs as well. This leads to split ends, brittle beard hairs, and beard dandruff. Professors like Alexander J. Michels, Ph.D. Linus Pauling Institute Oregon State University, and Maret G. Traber, Ph.D. Professor of Nutrition Helen P. Rumbel Professor for Micro-nutrient Research Linus Pauling Institute Oregon State University both concur that Vitamin e is essential to promoting healthy skin and beard hair. Men are slowly but surely starting to use more products on their face - such as beard balm - in order stop free radicals. Vitamin e is the most efficacious antioxidant but the human body is incapable of naturally producing it. A spokesperson from The B.I.G. Company Inc., a beard firm from Canada stated, "this can be resolved by taking in a healthy amount of food containing vitamin e, as well as, taking a vitamin e supplement." Supplements include but are not limited to: multi-vitamins, beard balm, creams and lotions.



It is remarkable that so many men suffer from excessive free radicals. The solution - as stated above - is vitamin e, but this vitamin is but a small cog in the massive vitamin industry. In the United States alone, vitamin companies generate revenues in the high millions every year. In 2014, Bayer Healthcare reported 334.9 million U.S. dollars in sales. Pfizer reported 289.4 million U.S. dollars in sales and Bausch & Lomb reported 169.7 million U.S. dollars in sales. These are only 3 vendors among many others. The total sales of the U.S. vitamin vendors in 2014 came to approximately 1.7 billion U.S. dollars.