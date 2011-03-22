Men "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" to Bring Awareness to Sexual Assault

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2011 -- On April 27, 2011 men will walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes through downtown San Jose to protest rape, sexual assault and gender violence. This 9th annual event, held each April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month brings together male community leaders, businessmen, and residents to walk (in women’s shoes) from Plaza de Cesar Chavez through the streets of downtown San Jose to raise sexual assault awareness in our community. The YWCA Silicon Valley organizes the event and provides the women’s shoes. Women are encouraged to join the walk as supporters and advocates.



The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. with day-of registration/shoe pick up starting at 4:30 p.m. Men are encouraged (but not required) to walk in women’s shoes and participants are being asked to obtain a minimum of $100.00 in sponsorships. This year we are focusing on team participation and encourage walkers to become a team captain. Funds generated through the 9th Annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event supports YWCA Rape Crisis Department and other YWCA assault-prevention services.



To register, visit http://www.firstgiving.com/ywcasv/Event/ywcawalkamile. For further information about the event, contact Kelly Ramirez at walkamile@ywca-sv.org or (408) 295-4011 x217.The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley serves nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 100 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, domestic violence, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.

