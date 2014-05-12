Mendelson Dermatology Announces New Med Spa

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2014 --Do you dream of a space that has the quiet, tranquil feel of a spa with the proven results of a dermatologist? Dream no more. We are introducing Phoenix’s newest addition: Mendelson Med Spa.



Mendelson Dermatology is pleased to announce it will be expanding with a new medical spa located at 9327 N 3rd St, Suite 202 in Phoenix. Set to open in May, the Med Spa will provide a wide range of skin care treatments for all ages and all types of skin conditions. Some of the many featured services they will be offering are facial peels from the Image Skin Care line as well as treatments for acne, wrinkles, and other skin conditions.



Dr. Mendelson and her team are excited to bring the latest medical and cosmetic technology to the area, including two new FDA approved laser machines. Their new i-Lipo machine by Chromogenex is a revolutionary tool designed to help patients lose anywhere from an inch to an inch-and-a-half at every visit without using surgery. The Regenlite machine, also FDA approved, is an advanced laser that can help soften and remove wrinkles, leaving skin smoother and healthier. Regenlite also reduces the inflammation and breaking out from Acne.



The grand opening for the new spa will take place on May 28th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will include a variety of hors d'oeuvres and beverages. Stop by to check out the new place, chat with the team, and find out what Mendelson Med Spa can do for you.