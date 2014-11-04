Mendelson Dermatology of Phoenix Shares Myths About Warts

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Many times, patients come to Mendelson Dermatology with misconceptions about warts. These are the most common myths patients believe when they have a wart.



Myth #1: Warts Cause Cancer



True and False. Common warts that are found on hands and feet are benign, meaning that they don’t cause cancer. However, some genital warts caused by a small percentage of HPVs can be cancer causing. To learn more about HPVs that cause cancer, click here.



Myth #2: Warts can’t be removed.



False. When it comes to unfortunate myths about warts, this is the worst because it stops many people from seeking treatment. In fact, contrary to popular belief, warts can be removed in a variety of different ways. Here at our Phoenix dermatology office we remove warts using a process known as cryotherapy. This procedure involves using liquid nitrogen to freeze the wart, causing it to fall off and new skin to grow in its place.



Myth #3: Warts Don’t Reoccur Once Removed



False. Unfortunately, warts can grow back once they’ve been removed since there is no cure for the virus. The best thing to be done is to manage warts by visiting a local dermatologist on a frequent basis.



