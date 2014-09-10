Mendelson Dermatology of Phoenix Welcomes New Doctor

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --Mendelson Dermatology is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Alicia Ogram. Dr. Ogram has completed her medical degree and residency at Georgetown University and Washington Hospital Center. She graduated from medical school with magna cum laude honors, and was elected into the alpha omega alpha honor society. During her residency she was honored to serve as chief resident. She received her undergraduate degree in Biology from Brown University.



As a dermatologist in Phoenix, Dr. Ogram prides herself on delivering thorough and compassionate care to her patients. She is enthusiastic about patient education and thoroughly explains diagnoses and all available treatment options. She enjoys seeing patients of all ages, helping each and every patient with their skin issues.



She will design a skin care program tailored for your specific needs, including skin cancer prevention, anti-aging and rejuvenation, and general skin health.



Mendelson Dermatology is the top Phoenix dermatology office carrying Image Skincare products, the safest and highest quality products for your skin. Our office treats all skin conditions including acne and rosacea, as well as helping you achieve the healthiest skin possible. We also specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancer.



