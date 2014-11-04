Mendelson Med Spa in Phoenix Shares How to Prepare for a Regenlite Treatment

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Regenlite is a revolutionary machine carried at Mendelson Med Spa designed to treat a wide variety of skin issues including adult acne, acne scars and loose skin.



Here are the best ways to prepare for a regenlite treatment:



Proper faial cleansing

Skin should be as clean as possible before treatment. Remove all makeup and extra oils before coming in for treatment. We want a clean slate to work with.



Bring music to listen to during the procedure

Many of our patients like to have headphones in while we perform the Regenlite treatment. Your treatment will take 20-60 minutes to having some music to listen to can make the time fly by. Some patients even fall asleep during treatment!



Above all, relax!

The beauty of the Regenlite system is that it’s painless. Many patients describe it as if warm water is dropping on their face. There’s no need to be nervous or worry about pain. The treatment is fast and simple. In fact, most people can return to work right after treatment because there is no down-time after Regenlite treatments.



