Mendelson Med Spa Now Offers Laser Treatments

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --Mendelson Med Spa is pleased to announce it will be using two cutting-edge, laser machines at its practice, both of which are made by Chromogenex.



Recently, Mendelson Med Spa added the i-Lipo and Regenlite machines to its list of services. Now, patients can get a younger, healthier looking face and body, all thanks to the laser treatments at Mendelson Med Spa.



The i-Lipo machine helps to:



- Shrink fat cells

- Contour the body



The Regenlite machine treats:



- Fine lines and wrinkles

- Acne

- Acne scars

- Loose skin around the eyes

- Vascular lesions

- Warts & Verucca



Mendelson Med Spa is proud to partner with Chromogenex and offer safe, effective treatments to patients suffering from a wide range of skin and body issues.



To find out more about Mendelson Med Spa’s Chromogenex machines, please call 602-456-6259.



