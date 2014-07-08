Mendelson Medspa's Grand Opening a Success

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Mendelson Medspa, located in Phoenix, had an incredibly successful grand opening last month. Future clients were able to tour the new space and learn about the new services and products offered by the med spa. Mendelson medspa is a branch of Mendelson Dermatology run by Dr. Deborah S. Mendelson, a Board Certified Dermatologist and Dermatopathologist.



Mendelson Medspa offers a variety of services for patients to improve the look and feel of their skin. Additionally, they offer services to help with the aging process as well as weight reduction.



For example, the Regenlite system can be used for a range of skin issues including acne scars, rosacea, fine lines and wrinkles. The enhanced elastic collagen production effectively results in the skin tightening up to produce a new, rejuvenated look.



i-Lipo is another service offered by Mendelson Medspa, which focuses on contouring the body. The procedure is noninvasive and requires no down time, but gives fantastic results. The patient can leave the procedure with half an inch to two inches lost. This services combines effective laser powered fat reduction and superior vacuum massage, eliminating 23 inches for one patient in just 5 sessions.



Mendelson Medspa also offers Iluma, a skin correcting treatment. Intense lightening cream is used to illuminate and correct uneven skin. Layer after layer of active ingredients are released as the molecules travel deep into the skin, delivering powerful active ingredients to lighten skin pigmentation.



For more information on Dr. Deborah S. Mendelson’s Medspa, please visit http://www.mendelsonmedspa.com or call (602) 456-6259



Mendelson MedSpa

9327 N. 3rd Street #202

Phoenix, AZ 85020

(602) 456-6259

mendelsonmedspa.com



Mendelson Dermatology

9327 N 3rd St Ste 206

Phoenix 85020

(602) 944-4626

mendelsondermatology.com