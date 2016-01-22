Men's Grooming Industry Experiences Unprecedented Growth in 2016

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --The men's grooming product industry is booming more than it ever has before. As 2016 begins, no longer is premium shaving cream and beard balm found only in barber shops but they are now common items in the medicine cabinet of men everywhere. Trusted men's grooming brands such as Gillette, Axe, and The B.I.G. Company Inc. are reporting record sales volumes around the world. The industry has been on the rise since 2012 and continues to grow exponentially. The stats are as follows:



Men's Grooming Industry Worth:



Internationally: 20.3 Billion U.S. dollars

USA: $5.5 Billion U.S. dollars

CANADA: $ 0.7 Billion U.S. dollars

UK: $2.6 Billion U.S. dollars



A recent survey performed by Statista Inc., a leading statistic company in the United States, demonstrated that in 2012 the men's grooming industry was worth 17.3 Billion U.S. dollars world wide. In 2015, that number grew to 20.3 Billion U.S. dollars and is expected to grow to 26.6 Billion U.S. dollars by 2020.



A company representative from beard care industry leaders, The B.I.G. Company Inc., remarked, "this is a great time to be a guy. There is a great selection of beard balms, razors, shaving cream, etc. This means companies will have to raise their standard and only provide the very best products."



About The B.I.G. Company Inc.

The B.I.G. Company Inc., has grown exponentially along with the entire beard industry. They are now providing premium beard care products on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, as well as, Amazon.it to try and meet the demand for quality all natural beard items. Their beard products are made up of high quality ingredients such as: beeswax, jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, and vitamin e, to effectively moisturize a beard, treat dandruff, relieve itching, and to help with growth.



Male shoppers around the world are excited for the men's grooming industry in 2016.