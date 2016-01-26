Men's Grooming Secrets Revealed

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --Brand new from the Canadian beard firm, The B.I.G. Company Inc., is the eBook entitled, 'The Ultimate Beard Guide'. Earlier a company Spokesman stated that, "there is a ton of beard information available now. The Ultimate Beard Guide, has compiled the best of the best."



The How To beard eBook is dedicated to helping men master their beards and to give expert advice to many common beard problems, as well as, numerous university studies. 'The Ultimate Beard Guide' from The B.I.G. Company Inc., provides practical and useful beard tips, techniques, facts, insights, with step-by-step instructions that have been designed to help maximize beard growth and comfortability.



Men from the United States, Canada, and all over Europe are taking advantage of The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s 100 percent off introductory discount offer. Interested parties will received the eBook via email by purchasing any of the beard firm's products.



About 'The Ultimate Beard Guide'

'The Ultimate Beard Guide' by The B.I.G. Company Inc., discusses in great detail beard irritations such as itchy beards, dry beards, and dandruff, which are conditions that occur in every beard. These conditions are uncomfortable and discouraging which lead to the writing of the eBook. The How To beard eBook is broken down into seven main sections: how to overcome beard problems, how to get the most out of a beard brush, growing tips, beard maintenance, grooming tips, how to apply beard balm, and beard balm ingredients.



In recent times, beards around the world have become more popular than ever. They can be seen on TV and are worn by everyone from contruction workers to Jim Carrey. Men are not afraid to spend money these days on keeping their beards healthy, moisturized, and well-groomed. The B.I.G. Company Inc., has now expanded to more than 5 countries to try and meet the demand for quality all natural beard products. Selling on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, and Amazon.it. Their all natural approach and formula is distinct to the beard industry. Consisting of premium ingredients such as beeswax, jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, and vitamin e, to effectively moisturize a beard, treat dandruff, relieve itching, and to help it grow.