Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --Testosterone: A Man's Guide- Practical Tips for Boosting Physical, Mental and Sexual Vitality"" (Milestones Publishing, available on amazon.com)has become the best rated testosterone book that educate men about this hormone's deficiency, its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment, with practical "how-to" information generated by an expert after 20 years of research and use of all testosterone options.



The overall prevalence of testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism) in the United States is approximately 39 percent in men 45 years or older according to the 2006 Hypogonadism in Males (HIM) study, one of the largest studies ever done on testosterone deficiency. "Recent estimates show that 13 million men in the United States may experience testosterone deficiency, although fewer than 10 percent receive treatment for the condition. So why are so few men receiving treatment for hypogonadism? The two main symptoms of testosterone deficiency, depression and sexual dysfunction, are topics that many men feel uncomfortable discussing even with their physicians. So many men suffer quietly and unecesarily", said Nelson Vergel, the book's author.



Luckily, this patient-friendly book provides tools to educate men about how to maximize testosterone benefits while minimizing its side effects , how to apply for free testosterone access via patient assistance programs, how to find a physician trained in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) , review of supplements and foods that may affect testosterone, advantages/disadvantages of TRT options like gels, injections, pellets, and oral products, how to obtain customized TRT products from specialized pharmacies, a listing of testosterone studies , and online testosterone discussion groups and web sites.



The author, Nelson Vergel, is also the co-author of the book Built to Survive" and the founder of the Body Positive Wellness Clinic in Houston. With his background as a chemical engineer and tireless patient advocate for over 20 years, his writing is accessible and jam-packed full of practical information. He weaves the latest research data with first-hand experience and useful tips—the result of years of trial and error experience. He strives to help his readers live healthier lives without having to "reinvent the wheel" in their search for solutions.



Physicians and patients are raving about the book. Dr Justin Saya, a prominent expert on men's health, has said: "This is the first and only book in the market that approaches testosterone in a friendly and informative manner for men. Nelson deeply cares about men's health. It is more than a passing interest. For him, it is a matter of life and living. "



"As a physician who treats testosterone deficient male patients I have found Nelson's book so informatively and clearly written that I have recommended his book to medical colleagues," stated Dr Paul Bellman, a well known New York City physician. "I hope Nelson's book gains the wide readership it deserves because of its power to improve the health and quality of life of countless individuals."



When asked why he wrote this book, Nelson said: "Testosterone therapy saved my life, so I wanted to share this information with all men. Besides researching data and talking to researchers on different options, I have purposely tried most of the products that I discuss in this book to provide practical tips on each one. After my 20 years of work, I still very concerned about how many men have unfounded fears about this hormone and how those who are using it now do not know how to manage potential side effects. It is my hope that this book will save readers time and trouble by preventing costly mistakes, wasted time and needless suffering."



For more information on the book and to join Nelson's new site ExcelMale.com:Testosterone Replacement Information and Forum



ExcelMale.com provides a safe and moderated environment where men can share and educate themselves about important men's health issues including testosterone replacement therapy,quality of life and performance issues.