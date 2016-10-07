Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2016 --What male with uncompromising taste wouldn't want to be well-suited tip to toe with as minimal effort as possible? Taking the best advantage of the digital age, men's luxury fashion clothier, Nile's Fashion can oblige. The new online retailer offers the affluent male slim cut suits and leather oxfords handmade in London. Assuring that no busy man with his eye on style should have to spend valuable time shopping in brick and mortar stores, the site fills in the blanks with shirts and ties as well.



While it's particularly convenient that a contemporary suit and tie, a dress shirt, and leather oxford shoes can arrive straight from London direct to one's doorstep, the ante has been upped. Thinking outside the box, the online retailer does what others don't. They provide a tailoring feature. Now, in all of their timely and sophisticated ease, handmade suits arrive with a $30 tailoring credit. This credit is available by merely typing in "Tailor" when prompted at checkout. With the $30 savings, clients can take the new suit to their favorite local tailor and have the item cut to fit on Nile's Fashion's dime.



Roy LeBlanc, Founder of Nile's Fashion, said of his distinctive service, "Our service is about every refined detail when it comes to men's formal wear online. We think ahead for our affluent clients from the cut of their suit to the leather oxford shoes, they'll impeccably wear. To do that, we've kept high-end quality at the fore. Our designers have one goal. To create well-tailored clothes that impress even the toughest room."



LeBlanc sets his sights on what he calls the "Made-Man." To that end, Nile's Fashion caters directly to business leaders and public figures worldwide. On the site, men's dress shoes include four styles to choose from. The handmade shoes all retail for $460 per pair. Wool suits are offered in royal blue, navy blue, gray, light gray, and black. Contemporary regular and slim fit styles are available for $795.



For more information visit www.nilesfashion.com.



About Nile's Fashion

Nile's Fashion is a men's formal wear clothier based in Los Angeles, California that provides the marketplace with shoes and suits from London, UK. The company was founded by Roy LeBlanc to serve the affluent male with optimum service online.



Contact:

Roy LeBlanc

Founder, Nile's Fashion

info@nilesfashion.com

251-622-1680



Website: www.nilesfashion.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/Niles-Fashion-648443325306645/

https://twitter.com/NilesFashion

https://www.instagram.com/niles_fashion/