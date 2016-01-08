Men's Weight Loss Supplements Statistics 2016

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --The men's weight loss industry is growing exponentially around the world. Popular weight loss brands are reporting revenues in the high millions of U.S. dollars. For instance, Ensure led the charge recently with an excess of 340+ Million U.S. dollars according to Statista 2016. They have exceeded brands such as: 5 Hour Energy SS (330+ Million U.S. dollars), General Mills Fiber One (305+ Million U.S. dollars), Slim Fast (140+ Million U.S. dollars), and Nature Valley Protein (127+ Million U.S. dollars).



The deduction from these figures is that men are taking real measures to reach weight loss goals resulting in high demand for supplemental aids. A recent study stated that in the United States, 46 percent of men used specialty supplements and over two-thirds of U.S. adults take nutritional supplements. The weight loss supplement industry has seen a substantial increases over the past few decades with the general public becoming more aware of their importance.



Trends indicate that supplements are being used for every area of men's lives which range from: weight gainers, vitamins, sexual aids, and more. The need for supplements in 2016 is fueled by the need for accomplishing personal goals. For example, the beard industry; beards around the world have been extremely popular and are seen on everyone from truckers to David Beckham . Millions are being spent by men on keeping their beard healthy, moisturized, and well-groomed. Small Canadian firm, The B.I.G. Company Inc., started with just two people and have now expanded to more than 4 countries. Selling on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, as well as, Amazon.fr to try and meet the demand for quality all natural beard products. Their all natural approach and formula is distinct to the beard industry. Consisting of premium ingredients such as beeswax, jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, and vitamin e, to effectively moisturize a beard, treat dandruff, relieve itching, and to help it grow.



Men's supplements are on the rise and the experts predict a profitable 2016.