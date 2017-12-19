Mentor Dental Arts Celebrates Another Year of Giving and Community Involvement

Mentor, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Along with offering the best in quality dental care and procedures, Mentor Dental Arts prides itself on being a good member of the community by giving back to Mentor and the surrounding area.



In 2017, Mentor Dental Arts provided Mentor's Memorial Middle School football team with mouth guards to keep their teeth protected on the field. We are proud to recognize Mentor's High School football team that advanced to the Division I Ohio state finals this year and we look forward to watching the middle schoolers grow and continue the program's longstanding history of success.



One of Mentor Dental Arts longstanding commitments is to teach the young students at Delightful Day Preschool at St. Bede's the importance of proper oral hygiene. Each year, students visit the practice to help provide the children education on proper brushing and flossing techniques, in addition to other important aspects of oral health.



"One of the highlights of the year is when the kids visit and we teach them about how to take care of their teeth and gums," said Dr. D Todd Russell of Mentor Dental Arts. "Proper education early on helps to prevent gum disease and other costly dental issues later in life. Providing this educational experience helps to keep our community healthy, with beautiful smiles."



Mentor Dental Arts also supported the Euclid Veterans Club with dental supplies in 2017. "We are pleased to support the Euclid Veterans Club." said Dr. William Mitman. "Having practiced in Euclid for the first 16 years in my career, I am happy we can do a small part in supporting the Veterans at the club."



Another highlight of 2017 was participating in Mentor Days and getting a chance to say hello to so many of our long-time patients in fun environment.



In 2018, Mentor Dental Arts plans to continue educational programs for the preschool children as well as continued community outreach and our philosophy of giving back to the community and surrounding areas.