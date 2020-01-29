Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Entrepreneur, business expert and motivational speaker Krystel Stacey recently released her book, She Minds Her Own Business: Design a Life and Business You Love (Merack Publishing, 2020). Becoming an Amazon #1 bestseller within the first hour of its release and described as "pure gold," this entertaining yet practical book encourages female entrepreneurs to toss aside societal definitions of success and focus on finding prosperity and happiness based on their own terms.



Krystel Stacey has ten years of entrepreneurial experience, owning and operating three thriving businesses. This San Diego Magazine Woman of the Year nominee shares her secrets of success by providing valuable insight, suggestions, inspiring quotes and personal stories through a writing style which is charming and engaging to readers.



As someone who broke the mold and decided to set her own standards for success, Stacey writes of the importance of living in meaningful balance and wants women to love "every inch" of their lives, whether it be personal or professional.



To enhance the book's content and further help female entrepreneurs reach the next level in life and business, Stacey also simultaneously released a 200-page workbook entitled OWN IT. This easy to follow companion guide leads readers through a series of forty exercises, allowing them to articulate their passions, clearly define their goals and envision a life of purpose and fulfillment.



Tina Sullivan, writer and blogger, provides a rave review for Stacey's work: "Krystel helped me to evaluate my life and to take a simple act of courage to pursue my dreams… (She) challenged me to ask myself, 'Why not me?' Her confidence and charm made the book an enjoyable read and effective in making changes in my life."



For more information or to inquire about interviews with Krystel Stacey, visit krystelstacey.com, or email support@merackpublishing.com. She Minds Her Own Business: Design a Life and Business You Love and the OWN IT companion workbook are both available on Amazon.com, at Barnes & Noble, and all major retailers worldwide.



