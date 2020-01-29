Merack Publishing Releases a Book from Author, Helen Horyza to Make Career Dreams Come True

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Helen Horyza has released her first book, Elevate Your Career: Live A Life You're Truly Proud Of, with Merack Publishing. This insightful and innovative book is designed to ignite potential in anyone seeking to build a meaningful career, regardless of education or experience. Using her signature Elevations® Career Assessment tool, coupled with the Elevate Career Cycle Method, readers will be able to design a professional life based upon their passions. Horyza skillfully uses carefully chosen personal stories and professional experiences to guide, advise and motivate her audience.



An expert in career development, employee development and retention, Horyza falls back on her twenty years of experience as an executive coach and motivational speaker, inspiring readers to define their goals and make a plan for future success in life and business. She has been described as a "career therapist, able to reveal talent, capacity, and potential." In Elevate Your Career she uses her wealth of experience to teach readers how to navigate the inevitable crossroads and challenges they will face with what she calls "unlikely grit."



Regardless of where the reader is on their professional journey, Horyza aims to assist them in articulating their strengths and their areas of passion. She then guides them in devising a step-by-step plan to build a thriving career while creating a life they could only dream of.



Robin Toft, Founder and CEO of Toft Group and author of the best-selling book WE CAN: The Executive Woman's Guide to Career Advancement, gives a glowing review of Horyza's recent work: "Intelligent, uplifting and original. This book will help you to find your path, reach your potential and achieve your goals and dreams. It addresses all stages of life and offers a much needed contemporary view of achieving career and life success."



For more information or to inquire about interviews with Helen Horyza, visit helenhoryza.com, or email support@merackpublishing.com. Elevate Your Career: Live A Life You're Truly Proud Of is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com and all major retailers worldwide.



To purchase the book online, click on https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/elevate-your-career-helen-horyza/1135963902?ean=9781949635386.



About Merack Publishing

Merack Publishing is a boutique nonfiction publishing house based in San Diego, California.



