Mercane Wheels Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Fund the Mass Production of the Transboard

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Mercane Wheels is all set to introduce the Transboard, an advanced personal mobility system equipped with a plethora of advanced features to redefine user safety and comfort. This upcoming product is tailor-made for people looking for an eco-friendly personal mobility alternative while commuting within the city, in the countryside, or anywhere else.



Structurally speaking, the Transboard comprises of a double wishbone suspension installed in a rev-tricycle frame. This structure ensures a safe ride under any road condition. With its special self-folding system, the Transboard can be folded easily and carried while travelling without any hassle whatsoever.



Some of the most important features of the Transboard are:



-A top speed of 20 miles per hour for up to 20 miles on a single 6 hour charge.



-Stability and performance: In addition to outstanding driving stability, the Transboard also delivers high driving performance with its 350 Watt BLDC HUB motor



-Easy three-wheel system: Unlike the standard electric kick scooters or self balancing scooters, the Transboard can be driven by anybody without following any complicated instructions or specialized education/training. This is made possible by its advanced self-balancing control system



-Folding system: The Transboard can be folded in half with a simple hand flip and rolled along easily as a piece of light luggage at the airport



-Beautiful and sensitive design: The Transboard is made of polycarbonate, a material known for its strength in absorbing external shock. It provides special sensitivity delivered through high-gloss beautiful color and stylish lines that are mostly found in the sleek body of a car.



The creation of the Transboard is the result of Mercane Wheels' burning desire to deliver a scooter that is safer to drive compared to the available alternatives. Highlighting the brilliant design of the product, a senior spokesperson from the company said, "The objective of preventing accidents is what led the design team to perfect the rev-tricycle system for slipping and falling and the double wishbone shock absorber for a smooth, stable ride. The safety of this superior riding experience is further enhanced by a wider and longer frame not found on conventional scooters."



After many design attempts, Mercane Wheels is finally ready to start the mass production of the Transboard. The company has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise their estimated project cost of $50,000.



