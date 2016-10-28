Mercedes-Benz of Augusta to Raffle Vehicle

Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2016 --Mercedes-Benz of Augusta will be hosting the 2017 Heart & Vascular Raffle Launch Party on Thursday, November 3rd, 2016 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at their dealership location on I-20.



Raffle tickets can be purchased to win a New 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 and proceeds will be donated to the Mac Bowman, M.D. Endowment at the University Health Care Foundation. This endowment supports community education, programs that improve cardiovascular health, cardiac rehab patient support, health screenings and the screenings of student athletes.



Those who attend the event will be some of the first to purchase raffle tickets and hear a speech from Dr. Bowman about health, wellness and healing. The drawing for the New 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 will take place February 9th, 2017 at Mercedes-Benz of Augusta.