Mercedes-Benz of Denver to Sponsor Top Golf Tournament

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Mercedes-Benz of Denver announced today that it would be the title sponsor of the inaugural Top Golf Fundraiser Tournament. This charity fundraising event benefits the local non-profit, Adoption Options, and will be held from 1:45 pm-5 pm, Sunday, July 22 at Top Golf, 10601 Easter Ave. Centennial, Colorado.



"We're extremely proud to help sponsor this event," said Joe Owens, general manager of Mercedes-Benz of Denver. "We are always looking for ways to give back to the community, and this golf tournament will help us do that."



The price of tickets includes three hours of unlimited play, a fajita fiesta buffet, drink tickets and Golf Pro instruction. Additionally, tickets are available that exclude golf for those who wish to still partake in the food and fun.



For more information, please contact Joan at 303-695-1601, or to register visit this link: http://bit.ly/2FgojqN.



About Adoption Options

Adoption Options is an inclusive, non-profit adoption agency dedicated to enriching the lives of children, youth and families by providing education, placement services, counseling and support for all members of the adoption community.



About Sonic Automotive Group

Sonic Automotive was launched as a public company in November 1997. It is a commitment to leadership that has made Sonic Automotive one of the largest and most successful automotive retailers in the country. As a Fortune 500 company and member of the Russell 2000 Index, Sonic is among the largest automotive retailers in the United States.