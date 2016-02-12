Merger Creates Powerhouse Marketing and Promotional Products Company

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --The Augusta Group is pleased to announce its merger with Mauk Advertising. The companies will leverage more than 75 years of combined product knowledge and creative marketing expertise to deliver unmatched branding and marketing solutions, high quality promotional products, and exceptional customer service and value. "Our customer's will directly benefit from this merger through extensive product and brand offerings, expanded industrial market reach, and innovative workforce and worksite incentive and recognition programs," said Chuck Porter, Managing Partner of The Augusta Group.



Key customer benefits include:



- Access to top tier brands to include Adidas, Columbia, Cutter & Buck, Greg Norman, Nike, Polo, and Under Armour to name a few.



- Expanded reach across new industrial markets such as chemical, construction, energy, marine, oil & gas, and warehousing.



- Dynamic workforce and worksite recognition and promotional progam experience and expertise.



- Innovative and interactive employee safety incentive, recognition, and award programs.



About Mauk Advertising

Mauk Advertising is a third-generation nationally recognized advertising and promotions business with strong industrial market experience. "This merger expands Mauk's product, technology, and creative solution capabilities to increase our customer's brand recognition and competitive advantage. It's a win-win merger," says JJ Mauk, President of Mauk Advertising.



Contact Information:

The Augusta Group

1128 Westwood Drive, Suite 2

Houston, TX 77471

800-211-0629

sales@theaugustagroup.net

The Augusta Group

Mauk Advertising

4582 Kingwood Drive

Kingwood, TX 77345

800-566-6285

johni@mauk.net

Mauk Advertising