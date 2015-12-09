Meri's RC Shop Launches Website Offering Quality RC Drones and Accessories

Orilla, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Meredith Docherty is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.RCDronesEtc.com. The website offers a wide range of remote control products including RC toys, RC drones, flight simulators, replacement parts for RC toys, and much more. Docherty was inspired to start her website by the growing popularity of RC toys and especially the RC drones. More people are starting to enjoy flying these around and using them for recreation or agricultural purposes.



There are many excellent RC products featured within the merchandise of RCDronesEtc.com. The website offers products including DJI Phantom 2 drones, the newer DJI Phantom 3 drones, RC boats, mini quadcopters, Syma X5SW drones, drone cameras, drone parts, and much more. In the future, Docherty will continue to add new products to her website. By continuing to add new items, she hopes to stay on top of the newest trends and offer the items that customers want to see.



Offering a wide selection of remote control drones and quadcopters in addition to other RC items is very important to Docherty. RCDronesEtc.com offers not only high quality drones and RC toys, but also all of the items that a person might need to go with these products as well. The website has a great selection of learning materials to help people gain the knowledge that they need to fly an RC drone. It also offers parts and carrying cases for drones so that people can easily transport their drones and repair them if they break.



In addition to the main website, Docherty is launching a blog located at http://www.TheRCReview.com.



The website blog will cover topics related to the products offered on the main website. Docherty will be talking about the specific types of drones that are available, drone repair, how the drones can be used, replacement parts for drones, and other relevant topics. The goal of the blog is to keep customers informed and help them get the most out of their RC products.



