Mesa, AZ Dentist Dr. Donald Clifford Introduces New Patient Special at Arizona Advanced Dental

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Dr. Donald Clifford and his staff at Arizona Advanced Dental in Mesa recently introduced a new patient special that is helping first-time patients get the initial dental care that is vital to their oral health at an extremely discounted price. With this latest special, new patients can receive a comprehensive exam, X-rays, an oral cancer screening, and a dental cleaning (in the absence of periodontal disease) all for $99. This special is an excellent way for new patients to check up on the status of their oral health, particularly if they have not visited the dentist for an extended period of time, as well as get familiar with the friendly staff at Arizona Advanced Dental Arts.



During the comprehensive exam, Dr. Clifford and his staff check for signs of decay, gum disease, faulty fillings, sores, and chipped or broken teeth that could lead to more serious problems if left untreated. They can also address any other concerns the patient has that could be treated in-office, such as bad breath, jaw or facial pain, crooked or crowded teeth, stained teeth, etc.



The dental cleaning provided will typically including scaling the teeth to remove any plaque or calculus buildup, a thorough flossing, and a fluoride treatment. This cleaning will not be offered to patients showing the presence of periodontal disease (gum disease) because of the necessary precautions that must be taken for the proper treatment of this condition.



Dr. Clifford will also provide new patients with an oral cancer screening using the Identifi device. This handheld device is one of the most advanced tools available in the industry for detecting signs of oral cancer in their earliest stages. Oral cancer has a higher five-year mortality rate than cervical and prostate cancers. In fact, it kills one person each hour of every day. Detecting oral cancer in its earliest stages gives patients the best chance of recovery, and the Identifi device does this with advanced technology that detects biochemical and morphological changes in the cells of the mouth, tongue, throat, and tonsils.



Arizona Advanced Dental is committed to helping each of their patients feel comfortable during their office visit, no matter the treatment they are receiving or the current state of their oral health. They offer a welcoming, family-friendly environment and treat patients of all ages.



About Dr. Donald Clifford

Dr. Clifford is an Arizona native, with his undergraduate degree at Arizona State University and DDS degree from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. After graduation, Dr. Clifford served in the United States Air Force for three years, where he received extensive training in a variety of dental sub-specialties like I.V. and nitrous oxide sedation, endodontics, and oral surgery. Throughout his more than three decades of practice, Dr. Clifford has remained involved in numerous continuing education courses. He is a member of the ADA, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Central Arizona Dental Society.



To learn more about Dr. Donald Clifford and the new patient special currently offered at Arizona Advanced Dental, please visit www.smileaz.com.