Mesa, AZ Dentist Dr. Donald Clifford Now Offers Minimally Invasive Alternative for Correcting Gum Recession

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2017 --Arizona dentist Dr. Donald Clifford is now offering his Mesa patients one of the latest alternative procedures to gum grafting with the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique. With this state of the art procedure, patients do not have to undergo painful gum grafting procedures to restore recessing gum tissues. Instead, the Pinhole Surgical Technique provides a minimally invasive and scalpel-free method to restoring gums to offer the coverage needed to keep teeth healthy and viable.



The Pinhole Surgical Technique was invented by Dr. John Chao as a quick, easy and instantly pleasing way to restore gums after recession. Gum recession affects almost half of the U.S. population and can be caused by gum disease but also by other factors like aggressive brushing, hormones, tobacco use, teeth grinding and clenching, or genetics. Gum recession is a serious problem because it can lead to the loss of healthy permanent teeth as well as increased sensitivity to the exposed tooth root.



Prior to the Pinhole Surgical Technique, patients experiencing gum recession typically had to resort to gum grafting procedures that involve removing a flap of skin from the roof of the mouth and stitching it to the gums in the area of the exposed tooth roots. While this procedure is effective in most instances, the healing process can be extremely painful for patients. With the Pinhole Surgical Technique, no incisions or sutures are required to produce the same, or even better, results than traditional gum grafting.



This state of the art procedure is completed by using small instruments through pinhole entry points in the gum to loosen the gum tissues from the underlying bone. The loosened gum tissue is then stretched to cover the exposed tooth root, then stabilized with small collagen strips. The procedure is not only extremely effective in correcting gum recession, but it also results in far less pain and recovery time for the patient. Many patients see visible improvement overnight and experience only mild discomfort or soreness. Because this procedure is so minimally invasive, the patient can receive treatment on the entire mouth at once if needed, unlike traditional gum grafting that must be completed in stages.



About Dr. Donald Clifford

Dr. Clifford is a native of Arizona, graduating from Arizona State University and then continuing with his dental education at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. Following graduation from dental school, Dr. Clifford served in the U.S. Air Force, where he received extensive training in a wide range of dental sub specialties. He has more than thirty years of experience as a practicing dentist and is proud to offer his patients the latest tools, techniques, and procedures the industry has to offer.



