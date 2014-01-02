Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers the Top Three Key Ingredients Needed to Get the Best Possible Compensation Settlement for a Diagnosed Victim of Mesothelioma

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2014 --The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We urge all diagnosed victims of mesothelioma, or their family members, to contact us at 866-714-6466 so we can better explain what steps need to be made in order to keep from losing out on potentially hundreds of thousands, or millions of dollars in mesothelioma compensation. Our passion is to make certain every diagnosed victim gets the very best possible financial compensation for this rare form of cancer, that is caused by exposure to asbestos." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Key Ingredients For A Successful Mesothelioma Financial Compensation Claim And Settlement From The Mesothelioma Victims Center:



- For there to be any compensation for mesothelioma, there must be medical proof that substantiates the diagnosis. This must include a biopsy or a pathological report that verifies the cancer is in fact mesothelioma.



- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “Far too often a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma, or their family members, hire a less experienced local personal injury attorney, cable TV, or Internet middleman mesothelioma marketing law firm. This in part because the victim, or their family may not realize there are incredibly skilled mesothelioma attorneys who lead the nation in financial mesothelioma compensation. If a diagnosed victim, or their family members, are concerned about receiving the best possible financial compensation, or instant access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys, please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center at 866-714-6466.”



- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Aside from having the best possible mesothelioma attorney, it is vital the attorney make an almost immediate house call to have a face to face meeting with the victim in their home. During this meeting, the details of asbestos exposure dates and locations are discussed by the extremely experienced attorneys we suggest. It is this type of attention to detail that creates the foundation for the best possible mesothelioma compensation claim."



Information About Mesothelioma For Diagnosed Victims And Their Families From The Mesothelioma Victims Center:



The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently, victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2,500 and 3,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. According to the CDC, mesothelioma is 100% attributable to exposure to asbestos.



One-third of diagnosed victims of mesothelioma served in the US Navy. Other high-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include: shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include: Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, and Washington. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives diagnosed victims could be in any state including California, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “If you call us at 866-714-6466, we will see to it that you have instant access to the nation’s most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who consistently get the best compensation results for their clients." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos called mesothelioma, please visit the US Centers For Disease Control's web site: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5815a3.htm