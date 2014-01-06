Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Family Members of a Recently Deceased Loved One to Call Them for a Check List of Things Needed for Compensation

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2014 --The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We get weekly calls from families dealing with a loss to mesothelioma. In most instances, the family or victim waited too long to begin the compensation claims process and unknowingly skipped vital other steps, such as getting a will in order and establishing a power of attorney. If you have a loved one who had been diagnosed with mesothelioma, and has recently passed away, please call us immediately at 866-714-6466 so we can make certain to connect you with the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma compensation attorneys. We will also try to put in place all the vital things that are needed by any family facing this heartbreaking dilemma." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Things That Are Needed By A Family That Recently Lost A Loved One To Mesothelioma From The Mesothelioma Victims Center:



- Did the loved one have a will? Was a trusted family member given power of attorney?



- Does the family know how or where the diagnosed victim came into contact with asbestos?



- Does the certificate of death indicate mesothelioma as the cause of death?



The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Because there is potentially so much money on the line from a financial compensation standpoint, it really is vital the victim's family have their bases covered. We go out of our way to help families in these situations and we need to emphasize the extremely skilled mesothelioma compensation attorneys we suggest are also experts at assisting with wills, probate, and issues related to power of attorney. In many instances, a mesothelioma compensation claim can be worth hundreds of thousands, or even millions of dollars, but it is vital the family move quickly because there are issues related to time deadlines in which a mesothelioma compensation claim must be filed."



Information About Mesothelioma For Diagnosed Victims And Their Families From The Mesothelioma Victims Center:



The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2,500 and 3,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. According to the CDC, mesothelioma is 100% attributable to exposure to asbestos.



One-third of diagnosed victims of mesothelioma served in the US Navy. Other high-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include: shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include: Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, and Washington. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives diagnosed victims could be in any state including California, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.



The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you call us at 866-714-6466, we will see to it that you have instant access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who consistently get the best compensation results for their clients."



For more information about a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos called mesothelioma, please visit the US Centers For Disease Control's web site: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5815a3.htm