Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --A research study titled, "Metabolomics Market by Technique and Application - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the metabolomics market is projected to be around $2.5 billion by 2025.



Metabolomics is identification and quantification of the complete set of metabolites in a biological system. Metabolomics are used in wide range of applications such as drug testing, toxicological studies, and detection of diseases such as Alzheimer's and necrosis by using biomarkers. Biomarkers are traceable substances that are inserted into an organism either for disease diagnostic or to examine health parameters. Metabolomics can also help in diagnosis of different subtypes of Alzheimer's disease for permitting morecontrolled therapies. The biomarkers can be used for diagnosis and prognosis of malignant tumors. Metabolomics is also used to improve the detection of various cancers such as kidney, prostate, liver, and pancreas.



High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) segment occupied the largest share of metabolomics market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period. This can be attributed to number of factors such as high speed and accuracy of technique. Biomarker discovery segment occupied the largest share of the overall market in 2016, due to factors such as enhancement in effectiveness and reliability of metabolic profiling of biomarkers for drug discovery and diagnosing malfunction metabolites.



U.S. accounted for the major share of the North American metabolomics market in 2016, owing to factors such as easy availability of technologically advanced products, rise in adoption rate of personalized medicines, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure. Emerging markets such as China and India will exhibit favorable growth during the forecast period with rising emphasis on biopharmaceutical research and development activities in these countries.



Key players in the global metabolomics market include LECO Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Metabolon, Inc. and Bruker Corporation. Product development is the key strategy adopted by the major players operating in the global market to expand and strengthen their product portfolio and increase their market share. For instance, in May 2016,Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced The Agilent 5110 ICP-OES to its lineup of inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectrometers. This new system will facilitate more accurate ICP-OES analysis.Likewise, in November 2016, Metabolon, Inc. launched the Meta IMD test that speeds up the diagnosis of inherent metabolic disorders.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-HPLC segment held the largest share of the global metabolomics market in 2016, owing to accuracy and reliability of the technique.



-Biomarker discovery segment held the major share of the metabolomics market in 2016, owing to the high efficiency of metabolic biomarkers for managing diseases at the metabolic level.



-North America held around two-fifth of the global share of the overall market in 2016, due to rise in adoption rate of personalized medicines and easy access to technologically advanced products.



-Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period as a result of rise in age related disorders and prevalence of high unmet medical needs.



Metabolomics Market Segmentation



By Technique:



-Separation Techniques



Capillary Electrophoresis

High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography



-Detection Techniques



Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Mass Spectrometry



By Application:



-Drug Assessment

-Nutrigenomics

-Clinical toxicology

-Biomarker Discovery

-Others



By Region:



-North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



-Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



-Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



-Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



