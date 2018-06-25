Metadata Management Market Set to Reach $2.87 Billion in 2023

San Franscisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the Metadata Management market to reach $2.87 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide Metadata Management Market [by Solutions (Tools, Services); by Verticals (A&T, BFSI, Retail, Engineering, Healthcare, Public Sector, Technology); by Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, CALA, MEA)]: Market Size and Forecasts (2018 – 2023). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for Metadata Management Tools and Services across multiple verticals and regions.



https://arcluster.com/research/studies/metadata-management-market/



The report states that Metadata management is a key IT piece in the echelons of data-driven enterprises in the presence and the future. "As more organizations start valuing data as a critical asset, it becomes increasingly important to develop processes and systems that leverage this asset. Metadata management is about a strategic way to look at this data and enable enterprises to efficiently handle it" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "When properly applied, Metadata management enables IT operators to effectively perform information lifecycle management and efficiently align business objectives with IT initiatives. Once the linkages, policies, and optimizations are set, this information transitions into being an asset that can be leveraged to develop deep competitive advantages."



Arcluster's report on the Metadata Management market spans 89 pages and includes 27 market data tables and 27 figures and charts. Market Size and Forecasts within the Metadata Management market are provided by



- Solutions: Tools; Services



- Verticals: Automotive and Transportation; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Consumer and Retail; Engineering and Manufacturing; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Public Sector and Government; Technology, Telecom, and Media; and Others.



- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Central/ Latin America; Middle-East and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for data management players, technology vendors, service providers, technology integrators, consultants, and venture capital firms.



Buy the report at https://arcluster.com/research/studies/metadata-management-market/.