Metal Roofing Contractors in Calgary - Southern Roofing & Waterproofing Offers 10% Off

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Cornering the market on metal roofing in Calgary, Southern Roofing & Waterproofing offers a sale. A pro in the industry with over 5,000 completed projects, the Calgary roofing contractor is ready to bolster dwellings for the winter months. Timely, with the onset of cooler climate, they will give 10% off all metal roofing packages if purchased before September 30th, 2016. The company provides quality exterior renovation specializing in either commercial metal roofing or residential metal roofing in Calgary and neighboring areas. To that end, the full-service contracting firm proves their mission well; that comprehensive customer service is as important to them as a quality roof overhead.



With financing available and a commitment to quality assurance for various metal roofing options in Calgary, Mark Reinhart, the company's CEO said of the benefits of his product, "Metal roofs have become an on-trend product that was once just for industrial buildings or farm houses. That's something that's been remedied as homeowners now see that metal roofs simply last longer. They're not only beautiful but they're environmentally friendly. Tether that to longevity and our 10% off sale and this is clearly a good choice if you're in the market for a new roof installation."



As an authorized dealer of Butler metal roofing equipped with the MR24 system, the company does premier installations for 22-26 gauge standing seam metal roofing. Dually impressive, this time for the homeowner, residential metal roofs come in multiple options. A wide variety of colors and styles for metal shingle roofs are available as well as stone-coated steel roofing and copper roofing with specialized details for window awnings and dormers.



For more information visit http://southernroofing.ca/metal-roofing/.



About Southern Roofing & Waterproofing

Southern Roofing & Waterproofing is a general contracting firm that specializes in premium exterior projects for both residential and commercial properties. A marketplace leader, the company has completed thousands of projects in and around Calgary, Alberta, Canada.



Information:

Bay 1 2016 25ave NE

Calgary AB

T2E 6Z4



Contact:

Mark Reinhart

CEO, Southern Roofing & Waterproofing

mark@southernroofing.ca

403.457.4616



Website:

http://southernroofing.ca/metal-roofing/



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/Southern-Alberta-ConstructionSouthern-Roofing-Waterproofing-676578809023452/