Metal Warrior Published on Steam Greenlight Super Addictive Combat Racing Experience

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2016 --In the face of an almightily alien robot the player will need just a bit more than a pair of exceptional weapons––they need speed. The Metal Warrior game comes with a completely different solution to the issue of creating games that are both engaging and adaptive. Or stylish and difficult. This game has blended the fury of a racing experience with the ferocity of a shooting spree. It's fast, yet it gives the player a hard time building their way up. It provides the player with armors, energy beams and lightning rays, yet its robots are ruthless.



The Metal Warrior game tells the story of the humans after having been conquered by an alien species, called Kygoryans, who left behind them robots that walk the streets of cities killing everything in their path. Humans have tried to adapt and have created nests–places where they can be safe and where they can thrive. But these nests need to communicate and people must exchange food, meds, and weapons. The drivers are committed to doing just that.



The player need to take action. They must be smarter than the robots are, move better, decide faster, and act quicker. They must choose their paths well, find the weapons that suit their style and make use of them with each and every opportunity. Here are a few videos for people to check out: http://bit.ly/MWYTube. For now, there are 27 cars, 29 deadly weapons, one style to suit them all. Gorgeous textured armors. The player needs to cover the infinite number of driving and shooting styles that this game allows.



Metal Warrior has been published on Steam Greenlight and it's finally OPEN TO VOTING. It will feature a multiplayer mode and will be available for PC, Mac, mobile and it's maddeningly beautiful.



