Canton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --Metamagnetics, Inc. will introduce HI-EFF 13, a low-loss, highly permeable power ferrite designed for use in high frequency applications at APEC in March. The company will be exhibiting at the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) 2014 from March 16-17, 2014 in Texas at the Fort Worth Convention Center (Booth # 449). Based in Canton, MA, Metamagnetics develops and markets advanced ferrite-based solutions to enhance the performance and effectiveness of mission-critical security, surveillance and communication systems. It partners with top security and defense organizations to design and deploy leading-edge current and next-generation commercial and defense products.



Applied Power Electronics, APEC 2014 will bring together the best of power electronics professionals under one roof. Metamagnetics will demonstrate its innovative power core technology that enables highly efficient, next-generation power supplies and converters and increased performance across a broad range of systems—as well as increased stability and reduced life degradation of power components of future T/R modules, AESA and EW systems.



Michael Hunnewell, Director of Business Development, “Our proprietary nanotechnology has allowed us to revolutionize the way we use and think about ferrite based materials and APEC provides us with a great platform to demonstrate our abilities especially with our power core technology. During the upcoming tradeshow, we plan to take pre-orders of our new product – HI EFF 13 which is a low-loss, high permeable, power ferrite designed for use in high-frequency applications”.



For more information on Metamagnetics, and its capabilities, please visit – http://www.mtmgx.com.



About Metamagnetics

Spun out of Northeastern University and veteran owned, Metamagnetics’ unparalleled knowledge and expertise in electromagnetism and materials science have infused new life into a once stagnant field. Our flexible, nimble approach allows us to work collaboratively, respond rapidly to changing market requirements and translate concepts into highly efficient working solutions.



