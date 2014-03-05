Canton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2014 --Metamagnetics Inc. will be showcasing their new product offerings including the introduction of their self-biasing circulators at Satellite 2014 from March 11-13, 2014 in Washington, DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (Booth # 8119). The circulators are a low loss, low profile and low weight ferrite design, for use in high frequency applications, and thanks to their self-biasing design, require no external magnet. Based in Canton, MA, Metamagnetics develops and markets advanced ferrite-based solutions to enhance the performance and effectiveness of mission-critical security, surveillance and communication systems. It partners with top security and defense organizations to design and deploy leading-edge commercial and defense products.



Satellite 2014 is a premium event in satellite communications for mobility, military, broadcast, maritime and enterprise markets. Metamagnetics will showcase its next generation radar technology that is lighter, cheaper and better performing across a broad range of wireless and satellite communication applications, such as advanced wireless services (including 4G), cable TV relay, cellular service, GPS, mobile satellite, and space operation and research.



Elaine Trudell, President of Metamagnetics, “As an early-stage, high-tech company, we strive to raise awareness of our emerging technology that enhances product efficiency, performance, and competitive advantage and this tradeshow provides us with a perfect platform to do that and more.”



For more information on Metamagnetics, and its capabilities, please visit – http://www.mtmgx.com .



About Metamagnetics

Metamagnetics develops and markets advanced ferrite-based solutions to enhance the performance and effectiveness of mission-critical security, surveillance and communication systems. We partner with top security and defense organizations to design and deploy leading-edge current and next-generation commercial and defense products.



Spun out of Northeastern University and veteran owned, Metamagnetics’ unparalleled knowledge and expertise in electromagnetism and materials science have infused new life into a once stagnant field. Our flexible, nimble approach allows us to work collaboratively, respond rapidly to changing market requirements and translate concepts into highly efficient working solutions.



Follow us on -

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/metamagnetics?fref=ts

LinkedIn - http://www.linkedin.com/company/1272436?trk=tyah&trkInfo=tas%3AMetamagnetics%2Cidx%3A1-1-1

Twitter - https://twitter.com/mtmgx