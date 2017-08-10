Metamagnetics Wins 2017 START Stage I Program, $100K from MassVentures

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --MassVentures, the venture capital arm of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, recently named Metamagnetics one of the winners of the 2017 START Stage I program. START is a $3.4 million initiative to help growing companies commercialize technologies developed under Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contracts. Metamagnetics is a leading provider of ferrite-based magnetic material technologies for mission-critical security, surveillance, and communication systems.



Selected from a pool of technology-driven companies in Massachusetts, Metamagnetics will receive a grant of $100,000 for its Auto-Tune Filter™ Technology. The next-generation radio frequency (RF) filter provides a broadband, fast-response, simple solution that declutters the electromagnetic spectrum at a fraction of the cost of any RF receiving device. From this grant, Metamagnetics aims to push its proprietary ferrite technology out of its research laboratory in Westborough, MA and into the commercial world of critical sensing, earth-science, and communication applications—and in the process return some of the investment to the state's economy.



Anton Geiler, President of Metamagnetics, said, "We are delighted to, once again, partner with MassVentures to accelerate the commercialization of our Auto-Tune Filter™ technology. We've experienced steady commercial revenue growth from our previous MassVentures-supported project and are looking forward to further building that momentum with the START Stage 1 grant this year."



About Metamagnetics

Metamagnetics develops and markets advanced ferrite-based solutions to enhance the performance and effectiveness of mission-critical security, surveillance, and communication systems. It partners with top security and defense organizations to design and deploy leading-edge current and next-generation commercial and defense products.



Veteran owned, Metamagnetics' unparalleled knowledge and expertise in electromagnetism and materials science have infused new life into a once stagnant field. It's flexible, nimble approach allows it to work collaboratively, respond rapidly to changing market requirements, and translate concepts into highly efficient working solutions.