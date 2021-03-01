METHOD APPROACH® also announced that in 2021 it will provide reviews with an "unique rating" of only Streaming Movie, Theatre, and TV digital entertainment.
North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2021 --"The METHOD APPROACH® Podcast Awards celebrate the very best of streaming, film, theater and television," said Paula Levine. The nominees are selected by the Notable Magazine (http://www.notablest.com/) Editorial Board, and spans over 15 categories, from Most Notable Actor to Most Riveting Transformational Performance, covering every aspect of streaming, film, and TV production. The awards are a new flagship for METHODAPPROACH.com Podcast.
METHOD APPROACH® also announces that in 2021 it will begin providing it's "unique reviews and ratings of Streaming Film, Theatre, and TV digital entertainment, from many companies such as Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Discovery," said Paula Levine.
Method Approach Podcast 2021 Awards: See the full list below:
FILM RELEASE AWARDS
MOST NOTABLE DRAMATIC FILM
News of the World
MOST NOTABLE FILM MUSIC/HUMOR
Hamilton
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM ROLE
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Frances McDormand - Nomandland
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN MUSIC/HUMOR
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Michelle Pfeiffer -French Exit
MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING DRAMATIC FILM ROLE
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Demian Bichir, Land
MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING OPUS MUSICAL/HUMOR FILM
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Pillipa Anne Soo, Hamilton
MOST NOTABLE SCIENCE FICTION FILM
The Tenet
MOST NOTABLE DIRECTOR DRAMATIC FILM
Chloe Zhao
MOST NOTABLE DIRECTOR MUSIC/HUMOR FILM
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
MOST NOTABLE FILM ADAPTATION SCREENSTORY
Christopher Hamilton Florian Zeller,
The Father
MOST NOTABLE ANIMATED FILM
Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon Studios
MOST NOTABLE DIGITAL ANIMATED FILM
Soul, Disney
MOST NOTABLE INTERNATIONAL/OVERSEAS FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Minari
MOST NOTABLE FILM MUSICAL COMPOSITION
News of the World, James Newton Howard, Universal Pictures
MOST NOTABLE MELODIC LYRIC SONG ARRANGEMENT
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Brothers. Written by H.E.R, Dernst Emile Ii, Tiara Thomas.
MOST NOTABLE DOCUMENTARY
76 Days, MTV Films
STREAMING AWARDS
MOST NOTABLE STREAMING DRAMATIC
The Trial of Chicago 7
MOST NOTABLE STREAMING MUSIC/HUMOR
On the Rocks, Apple TV
MOST NOTABLE STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION FILM
The Boys, Amazon
MOST NOTABLE STREAMING DRAMATIC ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM ROLE
Viola Davis, MaRainey, Netflix
Gary Oldman, Mank, Netflix
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN A STREAMING HUMOR/MUSIC FILM ROLE
Radha Blank, Netflix
Adam Samberg, Palm Springs, Hulu
MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING DRAMATIC
STREAMING FILM ROLE
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Delroy Lindo, Da Bloods
MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING STREAMING
MUSICAL/HUMOR ROLE
Annie Murphy Schitts' Creek
Adam Godley, The Great
MOST NOTABLE STREAMING DRAMATIC SERIES
The Crown
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN A STREAMING DRAMATIC SERIES ROLE
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratchet
MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A STREAMING DRAMATIC SERIES
LEADING ROLE
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Brendan Gleeson, Comey
MOST NOTABLE STREAMING SERIES HUMOR
Ted Lasso
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR STREAMING MUSIC/HUMOR
Eugene Levy, Schitts' Creek, Amazon
Elle Fanning, The Great
MOST NOTABLE STREAMING Science Fiction Series Humor/Drama
The Mandalorian
MOST NOTABLE DOCUMENTARY
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
CABLE TELEVISION AWARDS
MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SERIES DRAMATIC
I May Destroy You, HBO
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR TELEVISION DRAMATIC SERIES
Jurnee Smollett, Love Country, HBO
Jeff Daniels, Comey, Showtime
MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A
DRAMATIC SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
MOST NOTABLE CABLE TELEVISION SERIES MUSIC/HUMOR
Run, HBO
MOST NOTABLE CABLE ACTOR TELEVISION MUSIC/HUMOR
Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, HBO
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
MOST NOTABLE CABLE TELEVISION SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL/HUMOR SERIES
Jarvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows
Daisy Haggard, Breeders
MOST NOTABLE SCIENCE FICTION HUMOR/DRAMA
Resident Alien, SYFY
FOUNDATIONAL NETWORK TELEVISION
MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SERIES DRAMATIC
This Is Us
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR TELEVISION DRAMATIC SERIES
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us, NBC
Alison Miller, Million Little Things, ABC
MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A
DRAMATIC SERIES
Grace Park, Million
Bruce Greenwood, The Resident Fox
MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SERIES MUSIC/HUMOR
Zoey's Playlist, NBC
MOST NOTABLE ACTOR TELEVISION MUSIC/HUMOR
Jane Levy, Zoey's Playlist
Walton Goggins, Unicorn, CBS
MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
IN A MUSIC/HUMOR SERIES
American Ferrera, Superstore
William Fichtner, Mom
The "METHOD APPROACH® podcast brings to its audience interviews of notable people and events that shape our culture, our daily lives, our environment and our humanity."
About Method Approach
"Method Approach is an elegant, informative, thought provoking PODCAST. Method Approach BRINGS YOU…Noteworthy People! People you need to know! People you would like to meet…."said Paula Levine.
Lexcirca Media has created More Relevant Content for Our Audience to Enjoy!
METHOD APPROACH® is defined: 1. PODCAST interviewing method actors of distinction; 2. devoted to an examination of mores, institutions and current events."
METHOD APPROACH® is produced by Lexcirca Media Corporation.
Notable Magazine
