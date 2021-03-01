North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2021 --"The METHOD APPROACH® Podcast Awards celebrate the very best of streaming, film, theater and television," said Paula Levine. The nominees are selected by the Notable Magazine (http://www.notablest.com/) Editorial Board, and spans over 15 categories, from Most Notable Actor to Most Riveting Transformational Performance, covering every aspect of streaming, film, and TV production. The awards are a new flagship for METHODAPPROACH.com Podcast.



METHOD APPROACH® also announces that in 2021 it will begin providing it's "unique reviews and ratings of Streaming Film, Theatre, and TV digital entertainment, from many companies such as Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Discovery," said Paula Levine.



https://bit.ly/3r8w5qM



Method Approach Podcast 2021 Awards: See the full list below:



FILM RELEASE AWARDS



MOST NOTABLE DRAMATIC FILM

News of the World



MOST NOTABLE FILM MUSIC/HUMOR

Hamilton



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM ROLE

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Frances McDormand - Nomandland



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN MUSIC/HUMOR

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Michelle Pfeiffer -French Exit



MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING DRAMATIC FILM ROLE

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Demian Bichir, Land



MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING OPUS MUSICAL/HUMOR FILM

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Pillipa Anne Soo, Hamilton



MOST NOTABLE SCIENCE FICTION FILM

The Tenet



MOST NOTABLE DIRECTOR DRAMATIC FILM

Chloe Zhao



MOST NOTABLE DIRECTOR MUSIC/HUMOR FILM

Thomas Kail, Hamilton



MOST NOTABLE FILM ADAPTATION SCREENSTORY

Christopher Hamilton Florian Zeller,

The Father



MOST NOTABLE ANIMATED FILM

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon Studios



MOST NOTABLE DIGITAL ANIMATED FILM

Soul, Disney



MOST NOTABLE INTERNATIONAL/OVERSEAS FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Minari



MOST NOTABLE FILM MUSICAL COMPOSITION

News of the World, James Newton Howard, Universal Pictures



MOST NOTABLE MELODIC LYRIC SONG ARRANGEMENT

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Brothers. Written by H.E.R, Dernst Emile Ii, Tiara Thomas.



MOST NOTABLE DOCUMENTARY

76 Days, MTV Films



STREAMING AWARDS



MOST NOTABLE STREAMING DRAMATIC

The Trial of Chicago 7



MOST NOTABLE STREAMING MUSIC/HUMOR

On the Rocks, Apple TV



MOST NOTABLE STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION FILM

The Boys, Amazon



MOST NOTABLE STREAMING DRAMATIC ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM ROLE

Viola Davis, MaRainey, Netflix

Gary Oldman, Mank, Netflix



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN A STREAMING HUMOR/MUSIC FILM ROLE

Radha Blank, Netflix

Adam Samberg, Palm Springs, Hulu



MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING DRAMATIC

STREAMING FILM ROLE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Delroy Lindo, Da Bloods



MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING STREAMING

MUSICAL/HUMOR ROLE

Annie Murphy Schitts' Creek

Adam Godley, The Great



MOST NOTABLE STREAMING DRAMATIC SERIES

The Crown



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR IN A STREAMING DRAMATIC SERIES ROLE

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratchet



MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A STREAMING DRAMATIC SERIES

LEADING ROLE

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Brendan Gleeson, Comey



MOST NOTABLE STREAMING SERIES HUMOR

Ted Lasso



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR STREAMING MUSIC/HUMOR

Eugene Levy, Schitts' Creek, Amazon

Elle Fanning, The Great



MOST NOTABLE STREAMING Science Fiction Series Humor/Drama

The Mandalorian



MOST NOTABLE DOCUMENTARY

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution



CABLE TELEVISION AWARDS



MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SERIES DRAMATIC

I May Destroy You, HBO



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR TELEVISION DRAMATIC SERIES

Jurnee Smollett, Love Country, HBO

Jeff Daniels, Comey, Showtime



MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A

DRAMATIC SERIES

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul



MOST NOTABLE CABLE TELEVISION SERIES MUSIC/HUMOR

Run, HBO



MOST NOTABLE CABLE ACTOR TELEVISION MUSIC/HUMOR

Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, HBO

Don Cheadle, Black Monday



MOST NOTABLE CABLE TELEVISION SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL/HUMOR SERIES

Jarvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows

Daisy Haggard, Breeders



MOST NOTABLE SCIENCE FICTION HUMOR/DRAMA

Resident Alien, SYFY



FOUNDATIONAL NETWORK TELEVISION



MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SERIES DRAMATIC

This Is Us



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR TELEVISION DRAMATIC SERIES

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us, NBC

Alison Miller, Million Little Things, ABC



MOST NOTABLE SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A

DRAMATIC SERIES

Grace Park, Million

Bruce Greenwood, The Resident Fox



MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SERIES MUSIC/HUMOR

Zoey's Playlist, NBC



MOST NOTABLE ACTOR TELEVISION MUSIC/HUMOR

Jane Levy, Zoey's Playlist

Walton Goggins, Unicorn, CBS



MOST NOTABLE TELEVISION SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

IN A MUSIC/HUMOR SERIES

American Ferrera, Superstore

William Fichtner, Mom



The "METHOD APPROACH® podcast brings to its audience interviews of notable people and events that shape our culture, our daily lives, our environment and our humanity."



About Method Approach

"Method Approach is an elegant, informative, thought provoking PODCAST. Method Approach BRINGS YOU…Noteworthy People! People you need to know! People you would like to meet…."said Paula Levine.



Lexcirca Media has created More Relevant Content for Our Audience to Enjoy!

METHOD APPROACH® is defined: 1. PODCAST interviewing method actors of distinction; 2. devoted to an examination of mores, institutions and current events."



METHOD APPROACH® is produced by Lexcirca Media Corporation.



NEVER AGAIN - New Trailer In Production



Notebel Magazine



Notable Magazine



SOURCE Lexcirca Media Corporation



© 2020 LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. All rights reserved. METHOD APPROACH™ is a subsidiary of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. METHOD APPROACH is a trademark of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY and is used under limited license.

Scroll to top