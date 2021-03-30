Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2021 --Method Approach Podcast announces in April 2021, it is launching the Most Notable Must See Movies selected by the Notable Magazine (http://www.notablest.com/) Editorial Board" according to Vice President of Digital Marketing, for Lexcirca Streaming Media Company and Method Approach Podcast creator John "Rearden.



"We are also launching our inaugural Method Approach Podcast "Movie Contest." The contest is for our Podcast listeners and follow us on Twitter for details @methodapproach," said Paula.



Method Approach Podcast's Most Notable Must See Movies for April 2021 are the following:



- Shiva Baby #shivababymovie

- Thunder Force #thunderforce @netflix

- French Exit #frenchexit @sonypicturesaus

- The Girl Who Believes in Miracles @ksorbs

- Concrete Cowboy #concretecowboy @netflix

- Mortal Kombat –#mortalkombatmovie

- Nobody @nobodymovie #nobodymovie

- Hurt by Paradise @gretabellamancina

- The Tunnel @thetinnelmovie

- The Ravine @theravinemovie

- Without Remorse #withoutremorse @withoutremorse

- Wrath of Man #wrathofman

- Arlo the Alligator Boy #arloalligatorboy

- Vanquish #Vanquish

- One Perfect Wedding #oneperfectwedding @hallmarkchannel

- Walking with Herb @walkingwithherb

- 00K9- No Time to Shed

- Four Good Days @fourgooddays

- Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure

- Stowaway @netflix



METHOD APPROACH® also announces that every month beginning May of 2021, it will begin providing it's "unique reviews and ratings of Streaming, Theatre, and Cable TV entertainment, from many companies such as @Disney+, @Hulu, @Netflix, @Primevideo " said Ms. Levine.



About Method Approach Podcast

METHOD APPROACH® is produced by Lexcirca Streaming Media Company. Lexcirca is creating More Relevant Content for Our Audience to Enjoy.



Watch our New Trailer in Production NEVER AGAIN https://vimeo.com/370584475



The "METHOD APPROACH® podcast brings to its audience interviews of notable Actors that shape our culture, our daily lives, our environment and humanity."



© 2021 LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. All rights reserved. METHOD APPROACH™ is a subsidiary of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. METHOD APPROACH is a trademark of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY and is used under limited license.