North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2021 --Method Approach® Podcast announces for May 2021,the Most Notable Must See Movies selected by the Notable Magazine (http://www.notablest.com/) Editorial Board" according to Paula Levine,Vice President of Digital Marketing, for Lexcirca Streaming Media Company and John Rearden creator of several films and TV series and the Method Approach Podcast. https://methodapproach.com



"We are also launching our inaugural Method Approach Podcast "Movie Contest." The contest is for our Podcast listeners and follow us on Twitter for details @methodapproach," said Paula.



Method Approach Podcast's Most Notable Must See Movies for May 2021 are the following:



Here Today @watchheretoday1

Wrath of Man #wrathofman

The Boy from Medellín #theboyfrommedellin

Monster #monsternetflix

The Paper Tigers #thepapertigermovie

The Water Man #thewaterman

Oxygen #oxygen

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit #whenhitlerstolepinkrabbit

Those Who Wish Me Dead #thosewhowishmedead

The Woman in the Window #TheWomanintheWindow

The Djinn #TheDjinn

Finding You #findingyou

The Perfect Candidate #ThePerfectCandidate

Riders of Justice #RidersofJustice

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway #PeterRabbit2

Army of the Dead #ArmyoftheDead

Cruella #cruella

A Quiet Place Part II #aquietplacepart2

Endangered Species #lionsgate #EndangeredSpecies

Moby Doc #mobydoc



METHOD APPROACH® also announces that every month beginning July 1, of 2021, it will begin providing it's "unique reviews and ratings of Streaming, Theatre, and Cable TV entertainment, from many companies such as @Disney+, @Hulu, @Netflix, @Primevideo " said Ms. Levine.



About Method Approach Podcast

METHOD APPROACH® is produced by Lexcirca Streaming Media Company. Lexcirca is creating More Relevant Content for Our Audience to Enjoy.



The "METHOD APPROACH® podcast brings to its audience interviews of notable Actors that shape our culture, our daily lives, our environment and humanity."



© 2021 LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. All rights reserved. METHOD APPROACH™ is a subsidiary of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. METHOD APPROACH is a trademark of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY and is used under limited license.