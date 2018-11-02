Metro Dent Brings the Best Hail Damage Repair in McKinney and Frisco Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2018 --Metro Dent is a recognized full service body shop, which has been serving the motorists all through Fort Worth, Dallas and a number of surrounding areas for more than twenty-five years. Their staff consists of knowledgeable technicians who are professionals in the art of meticulous color matching and can make each vehicle look as good as new.



Auto collisions may cause severe damage to the vehicle. At Metro Dent one can get total collision restoration services, so as to make their vehicle look as flawless as ever. They provide the best auto body repair and hail damage repair in McKinney and Frisco Texas, which includes full mechanical work, auto detailing, in addition to automotive glass replacement services. The devoted technicians of this auto repair shop have the required tools and resources that are required to reinstate the look of a vehicle to its pre-collision condition. Their workmanship comes with a lifetime warranty and guarantees the complete satisfaction of the clients. For the ease of their clients, Metro Dent offers free car rentals to them as well, for the time period when their cars are being serviced. The best thing about Metro Dent is that they accept all kinds of insurance claims and hence it is one of the most preferred companies among the car owners.



Metro Dent is one of the most reliable auto repair shops in the places of Frisco, Plano, Lewisville as well as other surrounding areas. They are famous and reputed for their paintless car dent repair in Frisco and Plano Texas. One can simply call the company at 214-735-8365 so as to avail collision repair, paintless dent repair as well as body shop services from Metro Dent. They can also be reached at their toll free number, which is 877-916-4245. In addition, one can also reach the website of the company.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a family owned full service body shop that specializes in paintless dent removal.