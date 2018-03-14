Metro Dent Emerges as the Best Body Shop in Carrollton and Dallas Texas Services

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2018 --Metro Dent offers quick solutions to vehicle owners in areas like Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville, Denton, and Carrollton. Whether there are negligible scratches or severe body damage to their vehicle, the trained technicians ensure that the car is returned to its original condition. In the hands of trained staff who are all aware of advanced technologies help Metro Dent to carry out their job with perfection and keep their customers satisfied.



As the number one body shop in Carrollton and Dallas Texas, Metro Dent has serviced a good number of cars in their 25 years of service. Whether it is changing the color of the car or dealing with the insurance claim, the company is here to assist with almost everything. Metro Dent works with all insurance companies and guarantees their work with warranties.



For the convenience of the clients, Metro Dent accepts all major cards and accepts all insurance claims. Moreover, the company's workmanship comes with a lifetime warranty and guarantees complete satisfaction to the clients. Besides this, the company offers free car rental services to the customers while their vehicles are getting serviced. Also, Metro Dent provides free, no obligation estimates and concierge service. The main aim of Metro Dent is to provide a hassle-free experience to the customers from the start to end. This is why the company has been able to earn a name as the trusted choice in car dent repair in Fort Worth and Frisco.



To get services from Metro Dent, get in touch with them at 214-735-8365. In addition to this, the company can also be reached on 877-916-4245 which is the toll-free number.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed family owned full service body shop that specializes in restoring the car's damage at the most cost-effective rate.