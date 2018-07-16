Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Carries out Car Dent Repair in Dallas and Denton, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2018 --Metro Dent Hail Repair Center is a recognized name when it comes to car dent repair in Dallas and Denton, Texas. Being a full-service business, the company is not just concerned with the car parts and tools, but they also have the knowledge required in a crash, paint as well as frame repair to mention some.



To repair a damaged car is a delicate job for no two body damages are precisely the same. It is essential to have the right car body repair shop which is qualified and could handle one's car body repair in a reasonable time length. Metro Dent Hail Repair Center is one such shop that knows what it requires to bring the vehicle to its previous shape.



Usually, when it comes to car dent repair, visiting a specialized shop will be more of an ideal decision than any repair shop. At Metro Dent Hail Repair Centers, the technicians possess the required skills and devices for most cars. Years of experience and expertise enable them to resolve the car body repair troubles in a precise and time-efficient manner.



A lot of cars make use of aluminum and especially hard steel that needs special tools to repair. At Metro Dent Hail Repair, the technicians make sure that substitute parts are fitted with an unusually high level of precision. Licensed and certified, they have particular equipment and trainer which is necessary to carry out such a daunting task.



Car dent repair is the primary area of specialization for the company, but their offerings are not confined to this particular niche. As a full-service body shop, they provide complete collision restoration services, mechanical work, automotive glass replacement, precision color matching on all paintwork. The company also offers car rental service during the period when the vehicle is being worked on.



For more information on hail damage repair in Dallas and Carrollton, Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. They are a family owned shop, who are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.