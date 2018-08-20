Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Excels in Dent Repair in Dallas and Plano, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2018 --Metro Dent Hail Repair Center is home to the very best technicians in the auto repair industry. Their highly-skilled team is qualified to restore major and minor damage on nearly every make and model that enters their repair center.



At Metro Dent, they harness the latest technology, training, and skills to provide the industry's leading dent repair in Dallas and Plano, Texas. for every vehicle they encounter. As an industry leader in safety and quality, the company is dedicated to quality, safety, and boasts their adherence to industry guidelines.



Once the vehicle enters the center, their technicians are equipped to assess any damage and identify the safest repair solution quickly. The process is all part of their greater promise to remove any dents and dings to get one back on the road quickly and safely.



The technicians, in most cases, remove the body panels, tail lights, and the interior panel, as needed, to reach the underside of the dent. The advanced technology they use reveals the shadows of the dent, which guides the technician's tool placement and allows them to restore the damaged area to its original position.



Paintless dent repair is their forte of service. In some cases, traditional dent repair seems to be a sounder choice. Traditional dent repair is required when the metal of the vehicle stretched upon impact or if the dent is too deep to extract. This type of repair is also appropriate when extensive paint damage from the impact exists. To repair a severely scraped dent, the technicians pull out the crushed area until it is level with the original surface.



Once the technicians achieve an ideal surface and smooth out the affected area, a computerized paint-matching system matches one's new paint precisely to the vehicle's original finish.



For more information about mobile dent repair in Plano and Dallas, Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com/mobile-dent-repair-and-car-dent-repair-in-carrollton-tx-plano-frisco-denton-dallas-fort-worth-mckinney-texas.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. As a family-owned shop, they are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.